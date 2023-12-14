KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 10.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 483,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 68,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

KDA Group Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.