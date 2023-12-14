Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 4.9%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 248,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 224,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.