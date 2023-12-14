Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,739 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

