Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $563,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.