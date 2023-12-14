Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.