Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

