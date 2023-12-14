Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $239.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

