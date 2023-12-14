Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 294,342 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

