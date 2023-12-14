Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

