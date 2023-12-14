Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.