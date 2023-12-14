Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

