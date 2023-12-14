Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

