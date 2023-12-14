Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after buying an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.72 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

