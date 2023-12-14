Kirk L. Coleman Sells 5,296 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 5,296 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $200,082.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 6.3 %

QTWO stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

