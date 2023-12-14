Kirk L. Coleman Sells 5,296 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 5,296 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $200,082.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Up 6.3 %
QTWO stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
