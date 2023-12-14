KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

