KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Major Shareholder Twilio Inc Sells 5,000,000 Shares

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 75.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $1.50 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in KORE Group by 580.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 307,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KORE Group by 400.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KORE Group by 256.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.