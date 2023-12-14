Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $63.59. 29,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 144,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 48.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 268,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,495 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

