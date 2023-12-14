Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Lamar Advertising worth $113,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,216,000 after acquiring an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

