Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 2,374,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,652. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

