Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. 3,081,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.