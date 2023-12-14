Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,650. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

