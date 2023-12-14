Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 430,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

