Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 5,074,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

