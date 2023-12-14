Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 857,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 1,526,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,714. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

