Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,400. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

