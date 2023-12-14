Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Ali Mazanderani Buys 322,476 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 322,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

