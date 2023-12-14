Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,928. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $161.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.