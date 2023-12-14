Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 4,200,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.