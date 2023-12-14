Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. HSBC cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,623. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

