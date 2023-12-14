Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,614. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

