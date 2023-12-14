Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.6 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2028 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

