Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.60 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

