Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.40 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

