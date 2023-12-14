LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Brian Ferdinand Acquires 25,000 Shares

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,762. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Brian Ferdinand sold 62,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $276,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $195,212.70.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $4.64 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUXH. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

