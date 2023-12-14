M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.98 and a 200 day moving average of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $432.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

