M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,383,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

