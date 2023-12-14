M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

