M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

