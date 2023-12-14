M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448,005 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

