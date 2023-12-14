M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

