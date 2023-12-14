M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

