M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

