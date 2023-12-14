M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.99. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.