M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

