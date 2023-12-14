M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 85,617 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,617 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

