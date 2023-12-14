M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,375 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $47.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

