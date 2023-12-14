Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 181597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.53. The firm has a market cap of £14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher James Blackburn purchased 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($38,915.39). 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

