Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 197 ($2.47) to GBX 300 ($3.77) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 266 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.30 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,962.59). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,010.72). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,962.59). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,273 shares of company stock worth $14,383,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

