Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Cut by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Marqeta Trading Up 3.3 %

MQ stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.84. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

