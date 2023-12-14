Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

MQ stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

